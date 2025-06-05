FIU Football: Looking Ahead At The Potential 2026 Signing Class
The 2025 class is locked and loaded ahead of Willie Simmons' first year as the head coach of FIU football, but some fans and experts are already looking ahead to the 2026 season. At the moment, seven players are committed to Simmons and his staff.
Of those seven players committed per 247Sports, six of them are Florida natives.
RB - Jayden Ford - Miami Central
Ford, the most recent commit, marks the second running back to join the class of 2026. Through two seasons at Miami Central, he's rushed for 910 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ford has posted three 100 yard games in his two varsity seasons.
Once Ford's signing becomes official, it would mark a second straight year that FIU brings in a player from Miami Central. Offensive lineman Jeramy Smith signed with FIU in the 2025 class. Before those two, it was quarterback Keyone Jenkins who signed prior to the 2023 season.
WR - Malik Penson - True North Classical Academy
A three-star wide receiver who held offers from five schools, Penson decided to commit back in January. He is going into his senior season at True North Classical Academy in Miami.
Penson spent his junior season at Homestead, where he caught 48 passes for 798 yards (16.6 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He saw some reps at quarterback and running back, but will be a receiver at his new school.
IOL - Sean Kentish - The First Academy
Kentish held offers from Georgia State, Liberty and Rhode Island along with FIU. The 6'3" 305 pound offensive lineman will make his way down to Miami come the 2026 season. This past season, he started at right tackle for The First Academy in Orlando.
RB - Justin Compere - Miami Carol City
Compre ranks within the top 100 running backs in the class of 2026, per 247Sports. In his junior season, Compre ran for 873 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries. Along with FIU, Compre held offers from Bethune-Cookman, FAU, USF, Florida A&M, Tulane and Erskine.
IOL - Jordan Davis - McArthur
After spending the 2024 season at Northwestern, starting a cetner, Davis will transfer to McArthur for the 2025 season. Standing at 6'4" and 330 pounds, the Florida native holds offers from power conference teams Nebraska and Maryland. Including FIU, he has 11 total offers.
S - Jakari Johnson - McArthur
The Panthers' lone defensive commit at the moment is safety Jakari Johnson. Between his two seasons, he's posted 89 total tackles (58 solo/31 assisted), six tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions.
Johnson, a three-star recruit per 247Sports, held offers from Western Kentucky, Liberty and Pitt along with FIU.
QB - DJ Alexander - New Manchester
For a second straight year, FIU will pick up a quarterback out of the state of Georgia in DJ Alexander. The New Manchester product has scholarship offers from Lenoir-Rhyne (Division II), Southern Miss and most recently, Georgia State. Alexander is set to take a visit from June 13-15 at FIU.