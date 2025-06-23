FIU Football Sees 9 Players Named on Phil Steele's All-CUSA Teams
On Wednesday, nine FIU players made it onto Phil Steele's All-Conference USA teams. Two on the first team, five on the second team and one on the third and fourth team. FIU has the fourth-most players nominated in CUSA this year.
First team: RB Kejon Owens and KR C’Quan Jnopierre
Owens, who the staff at FIU is noticeably high on, is coming off a season where he ran for 392 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games played. He was in a deep running back room which featured Lexington Joseph and Shomari Lawrence, both who are no longer with the program. With the late emergence of Devonte Lyons who played the final four games of the season and Georgia Tech transfer Anthony Carrie, it'll be interesting to see how the reps are split between three players.
Jnopierre ranked sixth amongst the country in yards per kickoff return and seventh in total kickoff return yards. The graduate student, who received an extra year of eligibility, will be a crucial piece to FIU's special teams play along with getting some more run on the offensive side of the ball.
Second team: QB Keyone Jenkins, WR Alex Perry, TE Dallas Payne, CB Brian Blades II, P Trey Wilhoit
Jenkins, who entered the portal after the season, decided to withdraw his name and return. In 2024, Jenkins completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Jenkins finished third amongst Conference USA in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns and first in QB efficiency.
Alex Perry, who transferred from Hawaii this offseason, caught 22 passes for 195 yards. In his three seasons at Hawaii, he hauled in 48 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns. Standing at 6'5," 195 pounds, Perry is a great deep target who showed throughout spring camp that he can also be a threat after the catch.
UAB transfer Dallas Payne caught 12 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown last season for the Blazers. He joins former UAB quarterbacks coach Nick Coleman, who is now FIU's offensive coordinator to FIU. Payne was out throughout most of the spring as he suffered a foot injury, but is expected to be ready for fall camp.
Brian Blades II could've departed to a power conference school following the season, but decided stayed to keep playing for cornerbacks coach Anthony Gaitor. Blades finished the 2024 season with 29 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception, which came in Week Two against Central Michigan that he returned for a touchdown.
Florida A&M transfer Trey Wilhoit will have some big shoes to fill. After having Daton Montiel punt away balls for the past four years, Wilhoit will fill that role. Despite only playing in four games last season, the senior earned Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC Second Team honors. In 2023, Wilhoit was named a FCS Football Central All-American.
Third team: OG Jaheim Buchanon
Buchanon played in all 12 games last season for FIU and is the only starting offensive lineman that returned for 2025.
Fourth team: LB Johnny Chaney Jr.
Similar to Wilhoit, Chaney played under Willie Simmons at Florida A&M. In three seasons for the Rattlers, he posted 141 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Following the 2023 season, Chaney transferred to Colorado, but did not see any playing time, allowing him to enter the portal again and reunite with Simmons at FIU.