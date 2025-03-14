FIU Football Set To Host Bethune-Cookman In Week One
After some wait, the FIU Panthers' season opener is official.
FIU will face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats for the first game of the season. The exact day for the matchup has yet to be determined. It will take place on either Friday, August 29, or Saturday, August 30.
This will mark the fifth matchup between these two programs, the first since 2014. Bethune-Cookman has won every game against FIU. In that 2014 game when the Wildcats faced the Panthers, they won by a final score of 14-12.
Prior to his time at FIU, Willie Simmons was the head coach at Florida A&M, so he is very familiar with Bethune-Cookman, a rival of the Rattlers. Simmons posted a 4-2 record against the Wildcats, defeating them each of his last two years with FAMU in the Florida Blue Classic.
FIU will open the 2025 season at home for the first time since 2022, when the Panthers hosted Bryant, defeating them by a final score of 38-37 in overtime.