FIU Linebacker Eddie Walls III To Enter Transfer Portal
FIU linebacker Eddie Walls III will enter the transfer portal after just one season at FIU, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Walls, who transferred from Bethune-Cookman prior to last season, was out all spring recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return this fall.
In his lone season at FIU, Walls played in 11 games, posting 30 total tackles (15 solo/15 assisted), six tackles for loss and a team leading five sacks (sixth in Conference USA). Walls was credited with an 88.7 PFF pass rush grade and also had 40 quarterback pressures.
The 6'4," 250-pound Fort Myers native marks the first starter on defense to enter the spring transfer portal. This was after sticking around with new FIU head coach Willie Simmons throughout the spring.
Before his time at FIU, Walls spent three seasons at Bethune-Cookman. In 2023, Walls started 11 games, posting 45 total tackles (17 solo/28 assisted), 14.5 tackles for loss, five QB hits and four sacks for the Wildcats.