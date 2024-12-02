FIU Linebacker Travion Barnes To Enter Transfer Portal
Florida International linebacker Travion Barnes announced on social media that he will be entering the transfer portal with a year of eligibility remaining.
In 2024, Barnes posted 129 total tackles, third in all of FBS. He also had 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. He spent one season with FIU after transferring over from Georgia Military College.
In his two seasons at the JUCO ranks, Barnes had 147 total tackles (107 solo/40 assisted), 9.2 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions.
Barnes ended the season leading Conference USA in total and assisted tackles, earning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2024.
With his 129 tackles, he finishes just shy of the record for most total tackles in a single season by an FIU player.
Expect the 6'0," 224 -pound Apopka native to receive plenty of interest from potential suitors.
