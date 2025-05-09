FIU Picks Up Multiple Offensive Lineman With Recent Transfer Portal Additions
FIU made it known that bringing in more offensive lineman was a key priority for them. Within the spring portal, they have added two transfers in recent days: Oklahoma Baptist transfer Viliami Makahununiu and Zaire Flournoy from UAB.
Makahununiu, who prior to his time at Oklahoma Baptist, was in the Big 12 Conference at Oklahoma State. Per Oklahoma Baptist's page, the redshirt sophomore stands at 6'3," 305 pounds. He can play both the guard and tackle spots on the line.
As for Flournoy, who entered the portal with two years of eligibility remaining, has prior experience with current offensive coordinator Nick Coleman and special teams coordinatior/safties coach Kenneth Gilstrap, who both were on the Blazers staff. Per UAB's page, Flournoy stands at 6,4" 320 pounds.
Following the loss of starter Wyatt Lawson, FIU needed to add more depth to the line and they went out and got two potential starters right away. The Panthers have already added running back Anthony Carrie, wide receiver Jojo Stone and Tar'Varish Dawson, quarterback Joe Pesansky, tight end Justin Cayenne and safety Ormond Wallace.
FIU are set to begin the season on Friday, August 29 against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.