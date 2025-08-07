FIU Receiver Juju Lewis To Miss Time With Knee Injury
MIAMI, FL - On Wednesday, week two of fall camp, FIU head coach Willie Simmons announced that junior wide receiver Juju Lewis "tweaked" his other knee and will miss a considerable amount of time, including the season opener against Bethune-Cookman. Lewis missed most of last year after tearing his ACL.
"I'm optimistic that he'll be back," Simmons said following the practice. "He’s been working hard, battled through some injuries and we want him to be out here, but it's gotta be at the right time. We're not rushing him back.”
Lewis, who joined FIU last season after spending some time at Georgia Tech, played in only four games, catching five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. One touchdown against Florida Atlantic in Week Three and one against Monmouth in the following week.
With the departure of both Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson to Georgia Tech, Lewis was considered a favorite to be the top target for starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins. Expect names such as Tar'varish Dawson, Eric Nelson Jr. and Kyle McNeal to step up, along with Hawaii transfer Alex Perry.
FIU will go through their first scrimmage on Saturday, August ninth at 3:45 pm. The Panthers kick their season off on Friday, August 29 against Bethune-Cookman at 7:00 p.m. ET.