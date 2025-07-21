FIU's C'Quan Jnopierre Named CUSA Preseason Special Teams Player of The Year
On Monday, Conference USA announced that FIU wide receiver C'Quan Jnopierre has been named the Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Panthers' quarterback Keyone Jenkins was also named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Jnopierre, who transferred in from St. Thomas University, an NAIA school in Miami. In his first season with FIU, he played in 11 games, hauling in 10 receptions for 71 yards. The expectation is that he will see some more involvement within the offense.
It was his impressive kick-returning ability that made him a household name in Conference USA. He returned 19 kicks for 538 yards. He ranked 11th in kickoff return yards (No. 2 in CUSA) and sixth in yards per return (No. 2 in CUSA). Jnopierre was also in the top three in the country kick return average with a 28.3-yard average and led the conference with his 538 kick return yards.
Prior to his first season at FIU, Jnopierre caught 47 passes for 669 yards and four touchdowns. He finished his career at St. Thomas with 109 receptions for 1,609 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons playing across town.