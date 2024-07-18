FIU's Donovan Manuel Drafted By UFL's Houston Roughnecks
With the fourth pick in the UFL college player draft, the Houston Roughnecks selected linebacker Donovoan Manuel this week. After a career at FIU where Manuel posted 218 total tackles, 116 solo tackles, 102 assisted tackles and 1.5 sacks, he now has the very valid option of pursuing a playing career in the UFL
Prior to his time at FIU, Manuel spent four years at the FCS level with East Tennessee State where he initially made a name for himself before transferring to FIU.
He ended his FIU career as a second team all-conference selection and now holds the school record for most forced fumbles in a single season.
After his FIU career, Manuel signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings but was released after they signed tight end Robert Tonyan.
Manuel will join a Houston Roughnecks team that went 7-3 and should find an opportunity to play after being one of the highest-selected players in the draft.