FIU's Donovan Manuel Drafted By UFL's Houston Roughnecks

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the second quarter as FIU Panthers linebacker Donovan Manuel (10) and defensive back Bobby Salla Jr (32) defend at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
With the fourth pick in the UFL college player draft, the Houston Roughnecks selected linebacker Donovoan Manuel this week. After a career at FIU where Manuel posted 218 total tackles, 116 solo tackles, 102 assisted tackles and 1.5 sacks, he now has the very valid option of pursuing a playing career in the UFL

Prior to his time at FIU, Manuel spent four years at the FCS level with East Tennessee State where he initially made a name for himself before transferring to FIU.

He ended his FIU career as a second team all-conference selection and now holds the school record for most forced fumbles in a single season.

After his FIU career, Manuel signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings but was released after they signed tight end Robert Tonyan.

Manuel will join a Houston Roughnecks team that went 7-3 and should find an opportunity to play after being one of the highest-selected players in the draft.

