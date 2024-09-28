Former FIU QB Grayson James Leads Boston College To Comeback Win Over Western Kentucky
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers fall to 3-2 to start the 2024 season after a 21-20 loss at Boston College on Saturday.
Leading the charge for Boston College was a familiar face for fans of Conference USA football. Grayson James started at quarterback in place of the injured Thomas Castellanos, his first time starting for the program since arriving from Florida International prior to the season.
On Saturday, James finished with 19 completions on 32 attempts for 168 yards and a touchodown with one interception. James also had a rushing touchdown with six carries for a net total of 11 yards. The Eagles scored the go-ahead touchdown with three and a half minutes remaining in the game, an eight-yard touchdown pass from James to Jerand Bradley.
At FIU, James was the Panthers' starting quarterback in 2022 and at the beginning of 2023 before being replaced by current starter Keyone Jenkins. In three seasons at FIU, he threw for over 2300 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. James previously faced WKU as the FIU starter in 2022, which ended as a 73-0 win for the Hilltoppers.
James was visibly ecstatic at the sound of the final whistle in Chestnut Hill, hugging teammates and family members in celebration.
"In the fourth quarter, we needed to go put the ball in the end zone we didn't get it done," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said postgame. "But defensively, guys battled hard you know and it's our job offensively to to go get those points for them."
The Tops return to Conference USA league play in their next game, Thursday, October 10 at home against UTEP.
