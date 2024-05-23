Former Four-Star Running Back Commits To New Mexico State In Lengthy X Post
After an offseason that saw New Mexico state lose an overwhelming amount of key contributors to the transfer portal, they received some encouraging news this week.
On Thursday afternoon, running back Seth McGowan committed to play the 2024 college football season for the Aggies. McGowan, a Mesquite, Texas native was a former four-star (247Sports) high school recruit in the class of 2020.
McGowan announced his intention to play for the Aggies in a post to X that thanked his family members, as well as past and future coaches.
"Thank you to the entire New Mexico State University for believing in me. Special thanks to Coach David Cobb, Coach Tony Sanchez, Coach Wright, and Coach Wick. Men, Real Generals. We are gonna do great things. You can rip out the pages, the ending will always be the same," McGowan said.
At Oklahoma in 2020, he ran the ball 58 times for 370 yards with three rushing touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown over eight games.
McGowan did not play for Oklahoma or any other NCAA school following the 2020 season following an arrest in early 2021. He played the 2023 season at Butler Community College (Kansas) where he had 39 carries for 125 yards and four rushing touchdowns in six games. Butler had him listed as 6'1" and 219 pounds.
In 2023, New Mexico State accumulated a record of 10-5, beating SEC foe Auburn and reaching the Conference USA championship game where they fell to the Liberty Flames. They reached bowl games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1959 and 1960. Jerry Kill stepped down as head coach following the season's conclusion prior to accepting an advisory role at Vanderbilt.
New Mexico State open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS foe Southeast Missouri.