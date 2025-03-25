In His Return To FIU, Edwin Pata Has A Plan Set For His Room
MIAMI, FL - "Once a Panther, always a Panther" seems to be the motto for some coaches on Willie Simmons' inaugural FIU staff.
Two former FIU coaches are back for a second stint with the program: Associate Head Coach/Tight Ends coach Frank Ponce and offensive line coach Edwin Pata.
Pata, who spent the last six years up the road at the University of Miami will finally have the opportunity to have his own room, something that he didn't have in his previous stops.
"It's an opportunity to grow and expand in the profession," said Pata on Saturday. "I had an opportunity to work with two great offensive line coaches in coach [Alex] Mirabal and [Mario] Cristobal. I told Coach Mirabal when I left, 'I'm just going back to where he started his coaching college coach career.' It's just an opportunity for me to grow and continue to develop as a football coach."
Last season, the Panthers offensive line room set the standard for the league, surrendering the least amount of sacks in Conference USA (17). This season, four of the five starters on that line are now off to new schools.
"I think there's a lot of room to improve," Pata said. "I think we're coming together. We got a bunch of new guys having to play together, so the biggest thing for us is by the end of spring ball, we want to have a solid two-deep and with the first group, whoever it is, just them having chemistry and can go be comfortable with opening the season."
Redshirt sophomore Jaheim Buchanon is the lone starter remaining. Pata indicated his faith in Buchanon to be a leader for the offense as preparations for the season continue.
"He's a good spark plug for our group," said Pata. "I think he's the glue of the offensive line right now. His experience from last year that carries over to this year. He's a pivotal person, not even just with the first group, but for the entire offensive line."