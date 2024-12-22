Jacksonville State QB, Ex-UConn Starter Zion Turner Enters Transfer Portal
Following one season with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, quarterback Zion Turner will enter the transfer portal for a second consecutive year. He made one appearance for Jax State in 2024.
Turner, a Miami native and St. Thomas Aquinas High School alum originally committed to UConn out of high school after winning three Florida state championships. His breakout season came in 2022 for the Huskies where he completed 149 passes for 1,407 yards, nine touchdowns and ten interceptions. He led the Huskies to a 6-7 record, falling to Marshall in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The 2023 season saw Turner only make two appearances for UConn before entering the transfer portal. His decision to commit to Jax State made plenty of sense as he had the chance to compete for the starting quarterback job and go into an offense that ran a favorable system for him. However, Tyler Huff won the job and led Jax State to a CUSA championship this season.
Turner could make sense for several teams in his home state, who are in need of a quarterback right away. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
