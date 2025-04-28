Jacksonville State Running Back Tre Stewart Signs With Minnesota Vikings
Although Tre Stewart was Conference USA's leading rusher in 2024, he did not get his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was later signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.
In his lone season with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, Stewart ran for 1,638 yards and 25 touchdowns. He finished fifth amongst the country in rushing yards and third in rushing touchdowns, just behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Army's Bryson Daily.
Stewart was integral in the Gamecocks' 9-5 season, helping them win their first Conference USA championship. Jax State later fell to the Ohio Bobcats in the Cure Bowl. The Gamecocks' rushing offense ranked third in the country with 251.2 yards per game and an average of 5.4 yards per rush last season before head coach Rich Rodriguez left to return to West Virginia.
Last season, the Minnesota Vikings went 14-3, losing in the NFC Wildcard to the Los Angeles Rams. The running back room is comprised of currently Ty Chandler, Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott. It'll be tough for someone like Stewart to make the roster, but he could be also be a practice squad player, or if later released, sign with another team.