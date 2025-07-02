JUCO Defensive End Commits To FIU For 2026 Class
This week, FIU was able to garner the commitment of JUCO defensive lineman Jalen Anderson. This marks the 15th commitment for the 2026 class at FIU, per 247Sports. Anderson will join the Panthers from Pearl River Community College in Mississippi.
Per Pearl River's athletics page, Anderson stands at 6'3" and 235 pounds.
Along with FIU, Anderson also reportedly received offers from McNeese State, Kennesaw State, Toledo, Louisiana-Monroe, UNLV, Troy, Old Dominion and Mississippi State.
Anderson, who finished his freshman season at PRCC, posted 39 total tackles (26 solo/13 assisted), 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 2024. His freshman season landed Anderson on the All-MACCC team.
During his high school playing days at Louisiana's Slidell High School, Anderson was named All-Metro, All-Parish and All-District from 2022-24 and later named All-State in 2024.
Watch some of Anderson's junior college highlights here.