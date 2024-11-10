Kennesaw State Football Fires Head Coach Brian Bohannon After 1-8 Start To 2024
Per On3's Pete Nakos, the Kennesaw State Owls have fired head football coach Brian Bohannon. In their first season as an FBS program, the Owls are off to a 1-8 start.
2024 marked Bohannon's tenth season as the program's head coach after being hired prior to the program's first season in 2015. In that time, he had an overall record of 72-37. At the FCS level, Bohannon guided the program to three Big South championships and four appearances in the FCS playoffs. He was the 2017 FCS Coach of the Year.
KSU's most recent winning season came in 2021, which saw them go 11-2 and second round of the playoffs.
KSU's first win as an FBS program was one of the biggest upsets of the year, coming against defending Conference USA champions Liberty in Week Nine.
It was not immediately clear who will lead the program in the interim. The Owls have three games remaining this season, beginning with Sam Houston on November 16.
