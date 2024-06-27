Liberty QB Kaidon Salter Named Conference USA Male Athlete of The Year
On Wednesday, Conference USA announced that Liberty Flames' quarterback Kaidon Salter was named the Michael L. Slive CUSA Male Athlete of The Year.
RELATED: Liberty QB Kaidon Salter Named Among Heisman Long Shots For 2024
This past season, Salter threw for 2,876 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. With his feet, Salter ran for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns. He led the Flames through an undefeated regular season, Conference USA championship win and an appearance in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.
Salter was named to the all-conference first team in addition to winning Conference USA championship MVP, and Conference USA Regular Season MVP. The Flames' quarterback also led the program towards their first ever perfect regular season and helped Liberty become the first FBS team in the state of Virginia to post a perfect 13-0 heading into bowl season.
Kaidon Salter and the Liberty Flames kick-off their season at home against Campbell on Saturday, August 31st at 6:00 pm. The game will be aired on ESPN+.