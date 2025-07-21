Louisiana Tech's Kolbe Fields Named CUSA Preseason Defensive Player of The Year
On Monday, Conference USA announced that linebacker Kolbe Fields as the league's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
In 11 games last season, Fields posted 71 total tackles (38 solo/33 assisted), nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception. He was named to the All-CUSA Second Team. He was second on the team in total tackles and tackles for loss.
After reaching their first bowl game since 2019, the Bulldogs defense ranked as the top total defense in the conference, also ranking first in pass and rush defense. They finished with a 5-7 record.
Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, Fields was a three-star linebacker who committed to South Carolina in 2021. He entered the transfer portal in 2022, committing to LSU. After one year there, he transferred to LA Tech ahead of the 2023 season.
Conference USA will host their annual kickoff event on Tuesday, July 22nd. ESPN+ will also stream the show, interviewing Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie, offensive lineman Landon Nelson and defensive back Cedric Woods. The Bulldogs take the stage to speak to the media at 2:00 pm ET.