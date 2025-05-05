Louisville Transfer Jojo Stone Commits To FIU Football
After one year at Louisville, wide receiver Jojo Stone entered the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining and announced his commitment to FIU after a weekend visit. Stone had many offers after his first year of college, including South Florida.
Stone, a Georgia native, went to Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn. In his four years, Stone hauled in 41 receptions for 453 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 775 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
In his original recruitment, Stone had 31 offers and made three visits. Amongst those school was Florida A&M, where current head coach Willie Simmons spent most of his coaching career.
After choosing Louisville, Stone did not see any action on the field this past season.
Stone comes into a favorable situation in Miami. With both all-conference receivers Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson off to the ACC, Stone will join a young wide receivers room that will be led by Hawaii transfer Alex Perry and returner Juju Lewis, but will also have plenty of names who will take offensive snaps for the first time in their college careers.
FIU opens the 2025 season on August 29 against Bethune-Cookman.