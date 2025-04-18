Massive FCS Offensive Lineman Donovan Haslam Hearing From Multiple G5 Teams
Austin Peay offensive lineman Donovan Haslam picked up offers from FIU, Southern Miss, North Texas and Kennesaw State and Sacramento State. He's also received interest from Oklahoma State and Boise State. This was all reported by On3's Pete Nakos.
Haslam has most recently received offers from Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State, Liberty, Nevada and Arkansas State per his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
Standing at 6'4," 332 pounds, Haslam would be an instant addition for any of the teams involved, especially with two years of eligibility remaining.
In 2024, Haslam did not play, but in 2023, he appeared in two games and prior to that, appeared in ten games.
A Georgia native, it would seem early on that Kennesaw State could have the early lead when it comes to the geographical side of things, but when it comes to playing time, any place could take an offensive lineman of this caliber.