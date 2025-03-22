Maurice Alexander Jr. Looks Back At His Favorite FIU Football Memory
MIAMI, FL - Within all the action going on at Teddy Bridgewater Field at Bunche Park, former FIU wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. made an appearance at the Panthers' spring practice.
"It feels great being able to see them compete in the city," Alexander said. "Being able to see the people come out that don't really get the chance to go to FIU and see them compete, now they get the chance to come out and watch them practice today."
During his time at FIU, Alexander hauled in 65 receptions for 772 yards and six touchdowns. Where the FIU receiver really made his mark with the Panthers was in the punt return game. In four collegiate seasons, he had 25 punt returns for 406 yards and two touchdowns.
Alexander holds the record for most punt return touchdowns in program history and has the most in a single-season. He ranks third in program history in punt return yards.
During his time with FIU, the program made it to three straight bowl games, winning in the 2018 Bahamas Bowl. That is what the current pro receiver looks back at the most during his time with FIU.
"My biggest memory is winning the most games in FIU history. Going to three bowl games in a row. That was big for me. Just the team accolades is what I will remember the most."
After spending the last two years with the Detroit Lions, Alexander Jr. will remain in the NFC North, but with the Chicago Bears, inking him to a reserve/future deal.
"It's just a blessing man," said Alexander. "I'll get to go over there and get the opportunity to really go out there and play and put my talents on display. I've been fighting and climbing the past couple of years to get an opportunity, and I am finally going to get a chance to go out there and compete."