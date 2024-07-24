Middle Tennessee Football: Derek Mason Credits Rick Stockstill's Foundation During CUSA Media Day
FRISCO, TX - After 17 seasons with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, longtime head coach Rick Stockstill was relieved of his duties. and for the first time since 2006, there was a new head coach on the stage at Conference USA Media Day: Derek Mason.
In the midst of his press conference, Mason noted Stockstill and his work multiple times.
"Let me begin by saying that coach Stock's imprint is still on our program," said Mason. "Something that I learned when I stepped into the head coaching seat nine years ago was this idea that you don't change everything overnight. You look in your program, you see what are the strengths of a program that you work to, that you recruit around, that you build your offense and defense around."
Later on, Mason referred to Stockstill as a "friend," "valued mentor," and "great coach." During his time at Middle Tennessee Stockstill posted a 113-111 record with the Blue Raiders, leading them to ten bowl appearances and was named Conference USA coach of the year three times.
One thing that was made clear was that the Blue Raiders are not rebuilding, in the traditional sense of the word. Led by returning dual-threat quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, Mason believes that his team can win now.
The Blue Raiders will kick-off their season against FCS Tennessee Tech on Saturday, August 31st at 3:30 PM CT on ESPN+.