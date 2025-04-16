Multiple G5 Teams Interested in UCF Transfer QB Dylan Rizk
On Wednesday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that FIU, Western Kentucky and Tulane are all interested in UCF transfer Dylan Rizk. He started the season's final four games for the Knights, who finished with a 4-8 record.
In his two seasons at UCF, Rizk appeared in seven games, completing 76 passes for 932 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
After high school, Rizk was regarded as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and received 14 offers, five of which came from power conference schools.
FIU's interest in Rizk is interesting. With junior Keyone Jenkins expected to be the starting quarterback and having brought in Holy Cross transfer Joe Pesansky and freshman Christian Langford coming in for the fall, FIU would have seven quarterbacks in their room, assuming all stay.
With so much depth in the quarterback room, Rizk wouldn't be competing for a spot to start, but will be able to stay in Florida and if Jenkins were to transfer out following the 2025 season, then there would be a possibility Rizk can start for the Panthers in 2026.
Tulane and Western Kentucky, two teams who offered the Delray Beach native coming out of high school are once again showing interest.
The Green Wave need a starter, which is where Rizk would come into play. With the status of TJ Finley uncertain at the moment due to a legal issue, Rizk makes a lot of sense as someone who has started at the power conference level and if Finley is able to go for the 2025 season, then Rizk can sit back a year and start in 2026.
As for Western Kentucky, Rizk would likely be the backup to Maverick McIvor who transferred over to WKU after a big season at Abilene Christian. Rizk could be a strong candidate start there in 2026.