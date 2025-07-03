Penn State to Pay Florida International $1.6 Million For 2025 Game in Happy Valley
Florida International football is set to receive a $1.6 million dollar payout for the team’s 2025 game at Penn State, as first reported by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Kevin Barral of G5FootballDaily.
Per public records request, the contract also calls for FIU to receive 400 complimentary tickets along with the option to purchase an additional 3,000 tickets.
The $1.6 million dollar payout is the largest received by the program since the team’s 2023 trip to Arkansas, where the Panthers were paid $1.5 million dollars by the Razorbacks for the contest, which saw FIU fall 44-20.
FIU’s 2025 meeting in Happy Valley will mark the second contest all-time between both programs, as the Nittany Lions defeated FIU 59-0 in 2007.
The Panthers are entering their first season under head coach Willie Simmons, who was hired after Mike MacIntyre was relieved of his duties following three consecutive 4-8 campaigns.
Simmons has secured the verbal commitment of multiple talents since taking over and returns starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins and several veteran defensive standouts.