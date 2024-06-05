RECRUITING: 2025 Florida QB Commits To Derek Mason & Middle Tennessee
Per Rivals.com recruiting analyst Shayne Pickering, Middle Tennessee has picked up their first quarterback commit of head coach Derek Mason's tenure.
That quarterback is 2025 recruit Stanley Anderson-Lofton of Orlando's Dr. Phillips High School. Anderson-Lofton took a visit to MTSU earlier this week, per his social media.
The 6'1" 215-pound dual-threat racked up 2,000 yards passing and 385 rushing yards to go along with his 26 total touchdowns in the 2023 high school football season. He did not have an official recruiting ranking from any major service. He chose the Blue Raiders over reported scholarship offers from FAMU, Delaware State, and Lehigh.
The Florida native's first chance to sign his national letter of intent will be on early signing day: December 4, 2024.
Anderson-Lofton is the third commit of the 2025 class for Mason.
The former Vanderbilt head coach enters his first season as head coach of the program. MTSU parted ways with Rick Stockstill this offseason after 18 seasons.