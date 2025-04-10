REPORT: Georgia Transfer QB Jaden Rashada In Contact With Three G5 Teams
Georgia Bulldogs transfer quarterback Jaden Rashada has reportedly been in contact with Western Kentucky, UConn and Tulane, per On3 Sports.
Rashada, who didn't appear in a game last season for Georgia, entered the portal yet again after briefly spending time at Florida, then signing with Arizona State. He appeared in three games last season for ASU, where he threw for 485 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
All three spots potential spots present their own challenges for Rashada and his chances of starting.
If he were to go to Western Kentucky, the only school of the three that he's taken a visit to, he would likely be fighting for a starting job with Abilene Christian transfer Maverick McIvor who threw for 3,828 yards and 30 touchdowns at ACU.
UConn starting quarterback from last season, Joseph Fagnano is listed on the Huskies spring roster, apparently picking up a seventh year of eligibility. While UConn is already in the midst of a quarterback competition, adding Rashada could add another interesting wrinkle to that conversation.
Tulane had a starting quarterback, TJ Finely, but was arrested on charges connected to a stolen car and is now suspended from the team until there is a resolution. If Finley is out of the program indefinitely, then bringing in Rashada gives an immediate solution.