REPORT: Key Louisiana Tech Running Back No Longer With Team

Joe Londergan

Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie talks with quarterback Matthew Downing (7) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie talks with quarterback Matthew Downing (7) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Conference USA fans got some surprising news out of Ruston, Louisiana on Wednesday. Multiple outlets, including Bleed Tech Blue and Matt Belinson of the Ruston Leader, reported that rising sophomore running back Keith Willis Jr. is no longer a member of the football program.

Willis led Sonny Cumbie's club in rushing touchdowns last season with seven.

The Houston native was a three-star prospect (247Sports) in the class of 2023. He appeared in seven games, carrying 51 times for 288 yards. His best game came against Northwestern State, where he carried 23 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss of Willis Jr. obviously hurts the Bulldogs' offensive attack in what will be a critical year for the program. LA Tech achieved a 3-9 record in each of the last three seasons. The last two were under Cumbie's direction.

LA Tech open the 2024 campaign on August 31 against Nicholls. Kick is set for 7 PM CT on ESPN+.

