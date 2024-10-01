REPORT: UTEP in "Deep Talks" To Join Mountain West Conference
After losing five members to the Pac-12, the Mountain West Conference has been tasked with finding two new full members to comply with NCAA tules
The UTEP Miners could end up being one of those members. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Mountain West is in deep discussions" with UTEP to join the conference as a full member.
UTEP has been a member of Conference USA since 2005 and through the amount of turnover within the conference, they have stuck around. UTEP has never made it to a CUSA championship game in football.
At the moment, UTEP and New Mexico State are the outliers of the conference and realistically, a fit in the Mountain West could make sense geographically for the Miners
Thamel also reported over the weekend that Texas State had received a verbal offer to join the Mountain West Conference. A resolution on that is also expected in the near future.
More Reading Material from G5 Football Daily
Army Football: Black Knights Ride Big Offensive Night To Thursday Win At Temple
Navy Football: Mids Move To 4-0 With Blowout Win Over UAB