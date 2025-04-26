San Francisco 49ers Draft Western Kentucky DB Upton Stout at No. 100 Overall
Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout was selected by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in the 2025 NFL Draft. Stout was the 100th overall selection of this year's event and the 36th pick of the third round.
A native of Houston, Texas, Stout began his college football career at North Texas, where he played one season in 2021. He made 35 tackles and three pass breakups in eight games for the Mean Green.
At Western Kentucky, Stout was a three-year starter, appearing 33 total games with six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Stout further made a difference in the pass game with 17 total pass breakups. He made a total of 125 tackles in a Hilltopper uniform with 9.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
In 2024, Stout was a first-team All-CUSA selection and earned an invite to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. At that event, he was recognized as the American Team Defensive Back of the Week.
At the NFL Combine, Stout measured 5' 8.5" with a weight of 181 pounds and an arm length of 30 inches. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds with a vertical jump of 37.5’’ and a 10’ 8’’ broad jump, plus 21 bench press reps.
The Hilltoppers have now seen a player be selected in the last four NFL Drafts. Stout was the first player from Conference USA selected in the 2025 class.