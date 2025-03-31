Spring Power Rankings: Top 5 Conference USA Quarterbacks
The first of many Conference USA position rankings here at G5 Football Daily gets going with the most important skill position on the field: Quarterback.
As spring practices continue around the country, are these the top five quarterbacks in Conference USA?
1. Keyone Jenkins - FIU
It was truly between Jenkins and the number two quarterback on this list, but it came down to pocket presence and the ability to move around in that pocket, which Jenkins demonstrated a strong ability to do.
In just his freshman season, Jenkins set the program record for most rushing touchdowns by a freshman quarterback (six). In his sophomore season, Jenkinsproved to be one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the Group of Five, completing 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
2. Nick Vattiato - Middle Tennessee State University
Vattiato and Jenkins can essentially be 1A and 1B on this list. The Blue Raiders quarterback finished second in the conference in passing yards, third in passing touchdowns, and first in completions.
It's truly a surprise to many that Vattiato didn't enter the transfer portal, but what sets him at number two is a reduced ability to make plays outside of the pocket. You can't fully blame him, as he was sacked 30 times, but maybe that aforementioned ability limited him a bit.
3. Maverick McIvor - Western Kentucky
The first transfer portal quarterback to get on the list is the Hilltoppers' McIvor. He's coming off a season with Abilene Christian where he threw for 3,828 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. These numbers would've led Conference USA by a wide margin and would be the third quarterback who finished with over 3,000 yards passing. The other two were Vattiato and WKU's Caden Veltkamp.
By the end of the season, McIvor can easily find himself at the top of this list under the Tyson Helton offense, which as we know is extremely pass-heavy.
4. Ethan Vasko - Liberty Flames
Vasko is no stranger to the Jamey Chadwell offense. Transferring over from Coastal Carolina, where Chadwell was from from 2017-22, Vasko shouldn't have an issue fitting into his new team.
Last season at Coastal, Vasko completed 148 passes for 2,110 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Vasko also ran for 447 yards and five touchdowns.
Vasko should bring his own spin to the offense that allowed Kaidon Salter to thrive for the past two seasons.
5. Hunter Watson - Sam Houston State
What Hunter Watson did for the Sam Houston State Bearkats can't be denied. He was key in their 10-3 season, which included a win over Georgia Southern in the New Orleans Bowl.
Watson completed 175 passes for 1,811 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. It was what Watson did through the ground which impressed, rushing for 647 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. He finished fourth amongst the conference in rushing touchdowns and tenth in rushing yards (second amongst quarterbacks).