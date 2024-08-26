STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Top 5 Edge Rushers in the G5 For 2024
It's great to have a good quarterback. If you have a defensive end that can keep a great quarterback contained or stifled, you might be able to argue that's even better. Fortunately, the G5 leagues have several in that category in 2024 that are very much worth the watch.
This week, as the first full week of the season kicks off, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to discuss who the best pass rushers and edge defenders in the Group of Five are for the coming season.
JOE: Ahmed Hassanein (Boise State), Ben Bell (Texas State), Maurice Westmoreland (UTEP), CJ Nunnally IV (Akron), Bradley Weaver (Ohio)
Ahmed Hassanein might just be one of the top five defensive ends in the country, in my opinion. The freak athlete had 12.5 sacks for the Broncos in 2023, good for seventh in the nation. Hassanein was named the preseason co-defensive player of the year for Mountain West this summer.
Ben Bell made a huge impact at Texas State last year, even in a season where the offense was the primary story of the season. Bel had ten sacks in 2023, all solo efforts. Maurice Westmoreland is another Texas prospect already impressing NFL scouts after 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2023.
For some MAC representation, I like CJ Nunnally and Bradley Weaver. Nunnally, who had 15.5 tackles for loss last season, is the brightest spot on an Akron team that has an otherwise pretty grim outlook for the year. Weaver’s career is still getting started after 13 tackles for loss, and six sacks last year. I hate to sound cynical, but my guess is he will be a target for some Power Conference teams in the transfer portal next offseason.
KEVIN: Maurice Westmoreland (UTEP), Eddie Walls III (FIU), Ahmed Hassanein (Boise State), Ben Bell (Texas State) and Bradley Weaver (Ohio)
Eddie Walls III is a transfer from Bethune-Cookman, but throughout practice, his long build allows him to quickly get to the quarterback and has been taking almost all of the first team reps throughout fall camp.
Maurice Westmoreland was one of the only players who stuck around after Scotty Walden arrived at UTEP and his 6’2,” 250 pound build certainly stands out. He’s been placed on multiple preseason watchlists and will be the top defensive player for the Miners entering the season.
As for the other three players, they are the best in the conference. Hassanein stands out as he recorded 12.5 sacks last season, which led the team and is set to lead the defense in 2024. Weaver dominated in the tackles for loss categories last season and as for Bell, he broke out and with a double-digit sack season, Bell should follow it up with another major season.
ERIC: Ahmed Hassanein (Boise State), Ben Bell (Texas State), Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), CJ Nunnally IV (Akron), Patrick Jenkins (Tulane)
The top-three edge rushers among the Group of Five ranks are pretty much a consensus in Ben Bell, CJ Nunnally IV and Ahmed Hassanein.
Bell had a breakout season last year after starting his career with Louisiana Tech, recording double-digit sacks and being an excellent presence against the run. Ahmed Hassanein is capable of being a presence as an edge player or rushing as a defensive tackle with his frame and Nunnally burst onto the FCS scene after starting his career at Jackson State and then the JUCO ranks.
The final two for me are where things get interesting. Tulane’s Patrick Jenkins is considered more of a run defending edge player, but is a consistent presence behind the line of scrimmage and there’s potential for those to turn into sacks.
Lastly, I’m taking a flyer on UTSA’s Jimmori Robinson. The hybrid LB/edge made double-digit tackles for loss last year and now with Trey Moore at Texas, Robinson will likely slide into Moore’s role as the primary pass-rusher for the Roadrunners.