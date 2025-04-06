TAKEAWAYS: Defense Shines In FIU Spring Game
MIAMI, FL - FIU hosted their first spring game of the Willie Simmons era on Saturday. It was Team White against Team Navy. In the end, Team White came out on top, winning by a final score of 7-2.
"Definitely a great atmosphere today," said Simmons following the game. "Excited about all the fans that came out and definitely saw a great crowd. Today was a success. Our number-one goal is come out, compete, stay healthy and let the guys showcase what they're about. I'm glad to see them get out there and have fun."
Defense Shines
Right off the bat, FIU has a much bigger and quicker defensive line than in years past. Between both teams, the defense had six sacks on Saturday
"I thought the defense was flying around on both sides." said FIU head coach Willie Simmons. "Typically, when you start spring...the defense is typically ahead because they're more about playing hard, playing with energy, more so than being in sync. Offensively, you have to get in sync. When you take an offensive line that's been working together for 14 days and then split them up on different teams, you got quarterbacks throwing to receivers they haven't thrown to all spring, they can get a little sloppy on offense. So I wasn't surprised to see the defense make a bunch of plays."
Team Navy surrendered two sacks, with the first coming from junior outside linebacker Toddrick Brewton getting to quarterback Clayton Dees in the end zone for a safety, giving Team White a 2-0 lead. Nick Watson recorded the second sack of the day for Team White shortly thereafter.
Team White allowed three sacks. The first was sophomore defensive lineman Germaine Carter getting to Keyone Jenkins. Florida State transfer Dante Anderson recorded the second sack on Jenkins. When senior quarterback Chayden Peery entered the game, the other Florida State transfer, Lamont Green, got to Peery. Jenkins went on to reenter the game and was sacked by linebacker Percy Courtney Jr. in the third quarter.
Between both teams, there were five interceptions. Clayton Dees and Keyone Jenkins threw two interceptions each while Chayden Peery threw one.
Victor Evans III continues to be a name that is called on more and more. Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Evans' name was one to keep an eye on. He posted 15 total tackles (eight solo/seven assisted) and two tackles for loss in 2024. On Saturday, Evans had two interceptions.
"I'd say I've grown a lot," said Evans postgame. "I'll say a lot of it is because of coach (Anthony) Gaitor and just everyone in the cornerback room. I know that I can't just come in here and slack off becasue I know somebody behind me can come and take my spot."
The following players had an interception on Saturday: Victor Evans III (2), Josiah Taylor, Bobby Salla Jr. and Demetrius Hill
Wide Receivers Make Strong Impressions
Hawaii transfer Alex Perry made a strong impression, hauling in five receptions, two of them for first downs.
"I definitely grew a lot," said Perry. "Learning a new playbook, it was kind of hard for me, but throughout the spring and a lot of reps with my quarterback and the coaches, it definitely slowed down for me a lot and I was able to show what I could do during the spring."
In his three years at Hawaii, Perry caught 48 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns. As a native from Port Charlotte, Florida, the Panthers' wide receiver is glad to be back home.
"Playing in Hawaii was great, but it's nothing like home," Perry said. "Getting back out here, the hot weather, the humidity, just the same family and friends out watching you play and my family just being able to take a drive up here just to see a spring game is great, because in Hawaii, they definitely wouldn't buy a plane ticket just to see a spring game. So that's definitely fun."
Team White had redshirt freshman Eric Nelson Jr. who caught a couple of receptions himself, all for larger gains. He's one of many wide young receivers who have yet to take an offensive snap in a regular season college game.
Special Teams Flaws
On the day, kickers went 0-4 on field goal attempts. Per Simmons, this marked the first time that specialist were kicking on the main field, which causes for a different feel with the wind, so there was no concern from the coaching staff.
"Noah (Grant) has a huge leg as we all saw," said Simmons. "A couple of kickoffs went deep into the end zone, same with Robert (Czeremcha). In the stadium, the higher the ball is, the more the wind can take it. We don't have high stands on both sides to really block the wind. The more wind in the stadium those guys can get used to, the better they'll be. They both have the ability to kick for us. I'm not concerned at all with the missed field goals."
The Lone Touchdown
The only touchdown of the game was scored by redshirt running back Devonte Lyons. It was a three-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to put Team Navy on top, 7-2.
"I thought those guys all had some some big time plays today," said Simmons. "Got to see Ajay (Allen) play out wide a little bit, which I thought coach (Nick) Coleman did a great job of being able to showcase his ability as a pass catcher. We know what he can do in the backfield. Kejon (Owens) had some big time runs there. Of course, (Devonte) Lyons scored the only touchdown of the game. We feel really good about the running back room."