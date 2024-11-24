TAKEAWAYS: FIU Finishes Winless On The Road In 2024 After Kennesaw State Defeat
Going into Saturday's game at Kennesaw State, FIU desperately needed a win after a week of turmoil within the program and dealing with the reality of missing the postseason again. To the chagrin of the Panthers and the delight of the Owls, things did not go FIU's way.
After the Panthers took a lead 26-17 early in the third quarter, the Kennesaw State Owls battled back. Davis Bryson cut the lead to two with a rushing touchdown early in the fourth, then took a one-point lead with 1:04 remaining in the game. Keyone Jenkins threw an interception an interception on FIU's final possession to ice the game.
Winless On The Road
For the first time since 2021, FIU will finish a season without winning a game on the road. Dating back to last season, FIU has now lost eight consecutive road games. In 2024, three of those road loses have been by one score.
Eric Rivers Makes History
On Saturday, FIU junior Eric Rivers broke the school record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season, now up to 1055. Rivers also became the first player in program history to have double digit touchdown receptions in a single season. Rivers ended the night with five receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Rivers joins Kris Mitchell, T.Y. Hilton and Tyrese Chambers as the fourth receiver to surpass 1,000 yards receiving. Following Saturday's win, Rivers leads Conference USA in receiving yards and touchdowns.
Second Half Adjustments Favor Kennesaw State
FIU controlled the game on the offensive side in the first half, with 319 yards of total offense. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw for 191 passing yards and three touchdowns. In the second half of action, FIU was limited to only 81 total yards of offense and Jenkins only threw for 13 yards.
As for the Owls, their defense got the job done in the second half, only allowing two field goals. On the offensive side, the Owls combined for 137 total yards of offense. Davis Bryson punched in a touchdown in the fourth quarter which was later followed up by a 19-yard field goal to win it.
Bryson Davis Makes History
Redshirt sophomore Davis Bryson led the way for Kennesaw State completing 17 passes for 185 yards. Bryson became the Owls record holder for most passing yards in a single season with 1407, surpassing Xavier Shepard who held the record originally. On the ground, Bryson ended the night rushing for 45 yards and two touchdowns.
What's Next?
FIU will head back home in attempts to finish 4-8 for the third straight season against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on senior day. As for the Owls, they will travel to Ruston to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
