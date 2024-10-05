TAKEAWAYS: Jax State Scores Most Points Since 2018 in 63-24 Rout of Kennesaw State
After starting the season 0-3, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks have won their last two. After Friday night's win over Kennesaw State, the Gamecocks also move to 1-0 in conference play.
Going into the half, Kennesaw State had a chance to notch their first FBS win, trailing 21-17. However, in the second half of play, the Gamecocks would go on to score 42 points led by quarterback Tyler Huff and running back Tre Stewart. Jax State would win by a final score of 63-24.
Here's what stood out from the Gamecocks' win.
Experience Favors Tyler Huff
Jax State quarterback Tyler Huff is no stranger to the Kennesaw State Owls. Huff faced them last season where he completed 24 passes for 237 yards, but on the ground, Huff ran for 98 yards and four touchdowns.
On Tuesday, Huff carved up the Owls defense, completing 16 passes on 25 attempts for 193 yards. On the ground, Huff ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Huff's 176 rushing yards mark a career-high for him, including his time in the FCS with Furman and Presbyterian.
Owls Unable to Stop the Run
Entering Friday's game, the Owls ranked fourth against the run amongst CUSA, allowing 136.8 yards per game. With the third-best rush offense in the conference, Jax State ran for 384 yards, scoring seven rushing touchdowns. Running back Tre Stewart ran for a career-high 134 yards and four touchdowns.
Jacksonville State ended the night scoring 63 points, the most since 2018 when they scored 71 points against Mississippi Valley State and, obviously, this is the most they have scored at the FBS level.
Quarterback Change for the Owls
It was a rough night for Owls starting quarterback Bryson Davis, completing six passes for 76 yards and three interceptions. In the fourth quarter, head coach Brian Bohannon made a change at the position, going with Khalib Johnson who completed one pass for five yards.
There were some question if Davis can continue as the starter, but it seems as if this change was made given the score of the game. Expect Davis to start next week for the Owls.
Positives for the Owls?
In the second quarter, running back Qua Ashley returned a kick-off for 93-yards which gave Kennesaw State their first touchdown of the night. On the following drive, Davis threw a seven-yard pass to tight end Carson Kent.
Senior running back Michael Benefield ran for a season-high 112 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter of the game.
The Owls' 24-points are the most they've scored this season.
What's next?
With the loss, the Owls are now 0-5 on the season with an 0-1 conference record. They will travel to Murfreesboro Tennessee to take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. As for Jax State, they will welcome the New Mexico State Aggies on October 9 on ESPN2.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
TAKEAWAYS: Texas State Rolls To 38-17 Win Over Struggling Troy
FIU Reveals Second Edition of Vice Uniforms For 2024
NFL Draft: Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. Named Top Fullback in 2025 Class