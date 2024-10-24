TAKEAWAYS: Kennesaw State Make History, Defeat First Ever FBS Opponent
They did it. The Kennesaw State Owls have won their first football game at the FBS level.
KSU triumphed over the Liberty Flames Wednesday night who held the longest regular-season win streak in college football. The final score will go down in Owls history: 27-24.
Streaks Are Snapped
The last time Liberty lost a regular season football game was on November 26, 2022 against New Mexico State by a final score of 49-14. After 17 straight regular season wins, the nation's longest active regular-season win streak will end. This is also the first regular season loss that head coach Jamey Chadwell has suffered since taking the job in Lynchburg.
As for Kennesaw State, they will snap a six-game losing streak, the second longest in college football. It will mark the program's first-ever win against an FBS opponent and their first win in the FBS ranks after making the jump this summer. The Owls were 24-point underdogs going into the game.
Bounce Back Night For Davis Bryson
After struggling against Jacksonville State, Davis Bryson was out for the Owls in their loss to Middle Tennessee. He came back against the Flames and completed 16 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown. He finished with an 80% completion rate and 175.9 RTG.
Bryson connected with Christian Moss for his third passing touchdown of the season. It was a 41-yard touchdown reception for Moss in the first quarter of play.
What Went Wrong For Liberty?
The Flames committed nine penalties which cost them 100 yards. Liberty had the fifth-most penalties in Conference USA going into Wednesday night's game.
Going into the game, the Flames had the top rushing offense in Conference USA, averaging 231.0 yards per game. Against the Owls, the offense ran for a total of 180 yards, with no player reaching the 100-yard mark. Kaidon Salter led the team with 87 rushing yards. Quinton Cooley struggled, running for 37 yards on nine attempts.
What's Next?
With the win, the Owls move to 1-6 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. They will now ride the momentum to Bowling Green as they take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers next week
Liberty will drop to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. The Flames, who are out of first place in CUSA for now, will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks next.
