TAKEAWAYS: Record Setting Day For Rivers Gives FIU Season Finale Win
FIU finished the 2024 season on a high note against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. For the first time since 2018, the Panthers defeated the Blue Raiders by a final score of 28-17.
Record Setting Day For Eric Rivers
Going into the game, Eric Rivers needed 64 yards to break the record for most receiving yards in a single season. Rivers ended the night with seven receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown. He breaks the record of 1,118 receiving yards Kris Mitchell set in 2023.
"It's crazy to me," Rivers said when asked about breaking the record. "To come from a walk-on to get in this position that I am now, it's just nobody, but God. I can't thank him enough because it was faith and hard work. You can do anything you put your mind to."
Rivers' final season stats are 62 receptions for 1,172 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He finishes the season leading Conference USA in receiving yards and touchdowns. He set the program record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season.
Keyone Jenkins In The FIU Record Books
Sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins finished his second season with FIU, second on the program's single-season passing touchdowns list with 22. He passed Alex McGough on Saturday who had 21 and will finish behind James Morgan who had 26 in 2018.
Jenkins became the first FIU quarterback since 2015 to have 20 or more passing touchdowns. Alex McGough was the last player to throw for over 20 passing touchdowns.
The Panthers quarterback will finish the season with 296 completions for 2,557 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Nick Vattiato Claims Top Spot For Passing Yards
Nick Vattiato finished the game completing 14 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Blue Raiders redshirt junior became the only quarterback in Conference USA to surpass 3,000 yards passing.
His final stats on the season are 269 completions for 3,092 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and twn interceptions. He will finish the season with the most passing yards and completions in Conference USA.
What's Next?
With the win, FIU will finish 4-8 for a third straight season. For FIU, they now prepare for National Signing Day on December 4th.
The Blue Raiders will finish 3-9 in their first season under head coach Derek Mason. They will kick the 2025 season off at home against Austin Peay.
