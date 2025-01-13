TRANSFER PORTAL: Arkansas State Safety Websley Etienne Signs With FIU
What could be FIU's biggest transfer addition on the defensive side of the ball officially signed with FIU on Monday. Former Arkansas State safety Websley Etienne committed and signed with FIU after a three-year stint in the Sun Belt Conference.
"This is who Panther Nation has been waiting on the past couple days," said FIU head coach Willie Simmons on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Big Time hometown get! We are Locking the Cage with the 'Bad Boys Defense' this year!"
In his three years at Arkansas State, Etienne posted 67 total tackles (39 solo/28 assisted), two tackles for loss and two interceptions. His 2024 season would be his best one with 56 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions.
Etienne should start right away for FIU not only due to his years of experience, but also with his successful 2024 season. FIU lost both starting safeties (Jojo Evans and CJ Christian) to the transfer portal this cycle. FIU had the #4 pass defense in CUSA this past season, allowing 179.6 yards through the air per game.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Memphis Running Back Mario Anderson Jr. Wins 2025 Hula Bowl Offensive MVP
Fresno State Football Lands Transfer QB E.J. Warner After Stints At Rice & Temple
TRANSFER PORTAL: Michigan Quarterback Alex Orji Chooses UNLV Rebels