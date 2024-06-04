TRANSFER PORTAL: Michigan State DB Malcolm Jones Commits To Jacksonville State
6'1" cornerback Malcolm Jones announced his next college team on Monday. The former Michigan State Spartan posted a graphic to X indicating that he will join Rich Rodriguez's Jacksonville State program for 2024.
Jacksonville State enter their second FBS season after reaching the nine-win mark in 2023, along with a victory in the New Orleans Bowl.
Jones will have three years of eligibility remaining.
The Georgia native appeared in 11 games over the last two seasons for Michigan State, mostly on special teams. He made six tackles in that span.
Coming out of high school in the class of 2022, On3 ranked Jones as a four-star prospect. He was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class 6A All-State First Team as a senior.
Jones joins a Jacksonville State defense that was the top scoring defense in CUSA in 2023, allowing 21.2 points per game. The Gamecocks also allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the league at 111.5. The passing defense was also solid, finishing #5 in CUSA allowing 241.3 yards through the air per game. However, the secondary could benefit with the added depth a commitment from Jones provides.
The Gamecocks start the new season on August 29 against Coastal Carolina.