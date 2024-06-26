TRANSFER PORTAL: Middle Tennessee WR A.J. Toney Commits To Alabama A&M
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders' wide receiver A.J. Toney will be moving on to play a sixth season of college football. Toney announced his commitment to Alabama A&M via social media this week.
A Birmingham native, Toney returns to his home state, where he also started his college career at Samford. In three seasons at Samford, he caught 94 passes for 887 yards and four touchdowns.
At MTSU, Toney appeared in nine games over two seasons with 11 catches for 53 yards. He missed all but two games of the 2023 season with an injury. He entered the transfer portal in March.
Middle Tennessee will enter their first season under new head coach Derek Mason in 2024. They begin the 2024 season on August 31 when they host Tennessee Tech.
The AAMU Bulldogs will open the 2024 season on August 31 against Auburn.