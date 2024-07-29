UTEP Football Lands 5 2025 Commitments After Big Recruiting Weekend
UTEP hired new head coach Scotty Walden this offseason to inject energy and a sense of optimism into the program. Walden's work this summer appears to be paying off, at least to some degree, on the recruiting trail.
Five 2025 recruits announced their commitments to the program over the weekend, while many of them were on an official visit, bringing their class to a total of ten players. Check out the new Miners' commitments below.
Justin Lee - Defensive End - 6'1" 230 pounds - Round Rock, Texas
With a player rating of 86, Lee is the highest-rated commitment in the Miners' 2025 group. 247Sports gave Lee a three-star rating and named him the #89 edge rusher in the nation.
Elijah McCoy - Running Back - 5'8" 180 pounds - Midland, Texas
With a player rating of 85 from 247Sports, McCoy is the highest-rated offensive commitment in the 2025 class for UTEP. McCoy is 247Sports' #102 running back in the class.
Josh Bell - Running Back - 5'7" 175 pounds - Euless, Texas
A product of Trinity High School, Bell reportedly had over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 26 TD’s as a junior in 2023.
Darien Fantroy - Cornerback - 6'0" 175 pounds - Fort Worth, Texas
Fantroy received a three-star rating from Rivals.com. He chose the Miners over offers from Air Force, Army, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Miami (OH), and Tulsa.
Ryland Bradford - Wide Receiver - 6'0" 190 pounds - Abilene, Texas
Bradford has a two-star rating from Rivals.com. Bradford had previously visited the program back in April. He also had offers from North Texas and San Diego State.
All 2025 commitments will have their first chance to sign their letters of intent December 4, 2024.