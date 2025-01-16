UTEP Football: Miners Hiring Joshua Eargle As Tight Ends Coach
A familiar face will join Scotty Walden's staff as Walden goes into year two as the head coach of the UTEP Miners. Former FIU offensive line coach Joshua Eargle will join him as the tight ends coach, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Eargle joined FIU in 2022 under Mike MacIntyre as the team's tight ends coach. That would only last one year as he would be promoted to become the offensive line and deputy head coach.
In 2024, Eargle's offensive line room surrendered the least amount of sacks in Conference USA after allowing the most the year prior.
Following the firing of MacIntyre, most of the coaching staff wasn't brought back, including Eargle. He becomes the second former FIU assistant coach to land a new job, with former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach David Yost being the first, joining New Mexico State in the same role.
Prior to FIU, Eargle made stops at 11 other schools in a variety of roles. Eargle and Walden crossed paths back in 2015 when Eargle was the head coach at Division III's East Texas Baptist while Walden was the offensive coordinator. Walden later took over that head coach role when Eargle became the offensive coordinator at Austin Peay in 2016.
Last season, UTEP went 3-9, defeating Eargle and the FIU Panthers in Walden's first win in El Paso. The Miners' offense ranked second-to-last in Conference USA. This will be the Miners' final season in Conference USA before departing to the Mountain West.
