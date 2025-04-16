UTEP Safety Dillon Williams To Enter Transfer Portal
On Tuesday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that UTEP redshirt senior safety Dillon Williams will be entering the transfer portal. He played in all 12 games last season for the Miners.
Last season, Williams posted 34 total tackles (12 solo/22 assisted), two passes deflected and one interception. The Miners went 3-9 in 2024 in their first season under head coach Scotty Walden.
Prior to his time in El Paso, Williams spent three seasons at North Texas, but primarily on special teams. In 2023, Williams saw action in 10 games and in 2022, only played in three games. In 2021, Williams appeared in 11 games, posting seven total tackles (six solo/one assisted).
UTEP's total and pass defense ranked seventh amongst Conference USA in 2024. The Miners will open the season against Utah State on August 30.
The transfer portal opened for the spring window on Wednesday and will remain open until April 25.