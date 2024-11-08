Week 11 - Jacksonville State @ Louisiana Tech: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are looking for their sixth win in a row, which would give them bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season. As for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, a win would be the most Sonny Cumbie has achieved in a single season.
Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-3, 4-0 Conference USA) @ LA Tech Bulldogs (3-5, 2-3 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, November 9
Time: 4:30 PM ET // 3:30 PM PT
Location: Joe Aillet Stadium - Ruston, La.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: LA Tech Sports Network/LA Tech and WLJS 91.9
Betting Line: Jax State -10 on FanDuel.
Storylines
The Rush Attack Just Gets Better And Better
There's no question that Jacksonville State can run the ball powerfully and efficiently. Leading the way for the Gamecocks is running back Tre Stewart with 914 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He leads the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns. Right behind him is Furman transfer quarterback, Tyler Huff with 784 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. That is second in Conference USA behind his teammate.
Jax State has the third best rushing offense nationally and are the #11 in scoring offense. Although the record might not speak for their production, Louisiana Tech has the best rushing defense in Conference USA and are the 28th ranked rushing defense in the country.
Pass Game Improvements Shown For Bulldogs
There's no question that under freshman quarterback Evan Bullock, the Bulldogs look much better. Amongst Conference USA, the Bulldogs pass offense is third. Bullock has completed 107 passes for 1,186 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception (fewest in Conference USA). The young quarterback has taken over since he stepped in.
This not only applies to Louisiana Tech, but also towards every other team, but Jacksonville State has the #7 pass defense in Conference USA, surrendering 216.4 passing yards per game. It's certainly a mismatch to keep an eye on.
What's On The Line?
Louisiana Tech has a chance to snap a three-year streak of winning three games in a season. A win against the Gamecocks will make it four wins for Sonny Cumbie and the LA Tech Bulldogs.
For the Gamecocks, a win will not only make them bowl eligible for a second straight season, but significantly furthers their case for a spot in the CUSA championship game.
