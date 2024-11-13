Week 12 - FIU @ Jacksonville State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
After a big win against the New Mexico State Aggies, FIU begins a two-game roadtrip, beginning in Jacksonville, Alabama to take on the red hot Gamecocks. JSU recently notched their second straight bowl game berth in a 44-37 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. FIU will look to be the team that knocks off Jax State.
Can FIU disrupt Jax State's momentum and improve to 4-6?
FIU Panthers (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA) @ Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-3, 5-0 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, November 16
Time: 2:00 PM ET // 1:00 PM CT
Location: Burgess-Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium - Jacksonville, Alabama
TV: ESPN+
Radio: fiusports.com/watch and WLJS 91.9 FM (Jacksonville)
Betting Line: Jax State -14 on FanDuel
Storylines
Last Time Against The Gamecocks For Jenkins
Last year, FIU QB Keyone Jenkins was in the midst of a breakout freshman season for the Panthers when he had to go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. He completed two passes for 18 yards and would go on to be benched in favor of Grayson James.
"I wasn't mentally ready for that game," Jenkins said. "I was at a rough point last year around that time, played bad. I came out a couple of drives into the game. Grayson (James) ended up finishing the game for me, but I'll say, right now we rolling and we are a hungry team right now trying to make the bowl game. I don't think we're gonna let that stop us."
In FIU's most recent outing, Jenkins completed 18 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns against the New Mexico State Aggies.
Success in The Red Zone
This season, both FIU and Jacksonville State have been effective in the red zone on defense. FIU has the country's 18th-best red zone defense while Jax State is one spot behind them. On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks are 40th in red zone offense while FIU is 95th.
"We're tackling better down there," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre. "We have situations where we're knocking them back. Our D line is being aggressive. Secondary is playing well down there, understanding they don't have to give up as much vertical. They can play on tight and be more aggressive. I think that's all been good how they've been playing and the coaches have done a great job coaching them up and being ready to be physical in certain sets and it's been a big deal for us."
FIU Pass Defense Still At The Top
The Panthers' pass defense has been a constant this season, still standing at the top of Conference USA and 12th best in the country, surrendering 166.9 passing yards per game.
"Coach (Jovan) Dewitt's schemes just being executed and then that mindset," said cornerback Brian Blades. "We really wanna get this bowl game, I wanna get this bowl game."
Jax State Rushing Attack Continues To Succeed
Jacksonville State transfer Tre Stewart has surpassed 1,000 yards this season. The last Gamecock to cross that marker was Roc Thomas in 2017. Amongst the country, Stewart is eighth in total rushing yards.
"Phenomenal running attack," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre. "Tre Stewart hits it down hard. Their line is really aggressive and comes off track blocks really well and powerful. They're really good. Their tight ends are physical blockers and they understand how to block in their scheme, how to fit it up. It's a unique way you have to do it."
Just behind Stewart is Furman quarterback transfer Tyler Huff who currently finds himself with 922 rushing yards.
"The quarterback is also a threat to run the ball," said MacIntyre. "A big-time threat and has made a lot of plays, very powerful runner and also can run away which has been really impressive. He's made a lot of excellent throws."
Amongst Conference USA, Jax State has the best rush offense, averaging 260.9 rushing yards per game, fourth-most in FBS.
The Points Just Keep Coming
The Gamecocks are currently riding a six-game winning streak, which is tied for sixth in the country. A big reason for that has been the high amount of points that they are putting up. They have the top scoring offense in Conference USA and #9 in the nation with 39.3 points per game.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Tuesday #MACtion Recap: Toledo & Bowling Green Dominate, Buffalo Grinds Out OT Win
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State down to #13, Army to #24, Tulane in at #25
Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 12
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.