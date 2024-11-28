Week 14 - Liberty @ Sam Houston: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
The final Friday Conference USA game of the season will feature two teams that still have a chance at making the CUSA championship (hosted this season by the top-seeded Jacksonville State Gamecocks).
A Liberty win will punch their ticket into that title bout. For Sam Houston, they will need to defeat Liberty and count on a Jax State win over Western Kentucky to make the big game.
Here's everything you need to know about a critical CUSA showdown on Black Friday.
Liberty Flames (8-2, 5-2 Conference USA) @ Sam Houston State Bearkats (8-3, 5-2 Conference USA)
Date: Friday, November 29
Time: 3:30pm ET // 2:30 pm CT
Location: Bowers Stadium - Huntsville, Texas
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM) // BSN Audio
Betting: Liberty -3 on FanDuel
Storylines
CUSA's Top Offense vs. Second Best Defense
Despite not having the same season as last year, the Liberty Flames still have the top offense in Conference USA, averaging 452.6 total yards per game. Led by Kaidon Salter and Quinton Cooley, they are also the best rushing offense in the conference.
The Bearkats have the second best total defense in Conference USA, only surrendering 320.5 total yards of offense per game. Where they have thrived is in stopping the run, allowing 138.1 rushing yards per game. This Liberty offense will mark the toughest challenge for the Bearkats this season.
Quinton Cooley heating up
After a slow start to the season for the Flames running back, Quinton Cooley has gotten on a roll, rushing for over 100 years in four straight games. He's up to 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He is second in CUSA in rushing yards and and rushing touchdowns behind Jax State running back Tre Stewart.
Cooley is averaging 116.4 yards per game this season, which is already a career high for the Flames running back. He will look to get to a Sam Houston defense that has stopped the run well this season.
Kaidon Salter on a down year
Compared to a massive season in 2023, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter's production has dipped in 2024. Salter has been limited to 1,803 passing yards, 14 touchdowns. On the ground, he's rushed for 556 yards and six touchdowns.
Some of Salter's struggles can be put on the loss of wide receiver depth, including CJ Daniels' transfer to LSU this past offseason.
It won't be an easy task for Salter to get to his targets as Sam Houston has the second best passing defense in Conference USA, limiting quarterbacks to 182.4 passing yards per game.
Will Hunter Watson play?
Bearkats head coach K.C. Keeler told the media in his weekly press conference that quarterback Hunter Watson had suffered a concussion in their loss against Western Kentucky a couple weeks back.
Watson did play the entire game against Jax State, so the expectation is that he will be good to go for the season finale against the Flames. This season, the Bearkats quarterback has completed 133 passes for 1,396 yards and nine touchdown. He's made his impact on the ground, rushing for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.
The heart of the Bearkats defense set with a tough task
Cornerback Caleb Weaver and linebacker Kavian Gaither are both making the case to not only make All-Conference First Team, but potentially be named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. Weaver has 81 total tackles while Gaither has 80 total tackles. They have been key in Sam Houston's previously noted efforts in stopping the run this season.
Weaver also leads the league in interceptions with four, and ranks third in the league in TFLs with 10.5.
The Flames offense on the ground averages 267.5 yards per game, most in the league. That is primarily from the combo of Quinton Cooley, Kaidon Salter and Billy Lucas. For Sam Houston, shutting them down will certainly be a tough task.
