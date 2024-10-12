Week 8 - FIU Panthers @ UTEP Miners: Preview, Time, Date, Storylines, Channel
It's been a while since FIU defeated the UTEP Miners. Their last win against them came in 2019, but they will be traveling to El Paso this week, where the Panthers have not won since 2016. Part of this is due to the lack of matchups they have had, but historically, FIU has struggled in the Sun Bowl going 1-2. This will likely mark the final conference matchup in El Paso between these two teams, as UTEP has accepted an invitation to join the Mountain West beginning in 2026.
FIU Panthers (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA) @ UTEP Miners (0-6, 0-3 Conference USA)
Date: Wednesday, October 16
Time: 9:00 pm ET
Location: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: fiusports.com/watch
Betting Line: FIU -2.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
FIU Offense Making Progress
After not throwing a touchdown against Liberty, Western Kentucky quarterback Caden Veltkamp was able to surpass the sophomore Keyone Jenkins for most passing touchdowns in Conference USA this season. After also having the most passing yards in Conference USA for about 48 hours, Middle Tennessee quarterback Nick Vattiato surpassed Jenkins in that category as well. He is second amongst the conference in both categories.
"We're more balanced right now," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre. "We're able to run the ball, do some things there. We're finishing drives, doing good there and we have explosive plays, but we're also able to put together long drives. We don't have to have just explosive plays to always do that, which is shown a lot there. I think the offensive line keeps improving as well."
Eric Rivers, who has turned into the Panthers top receiver, has 448 receiving yards, which is third in the conference. Dean Patterson's 349 receiving yards.
Despite no 100-yard rushers in a single game, the FIU rush offense ranks fifth in the conference led by junior Kejon Owens who has ran for 265 yards (tenth in CUSA) and four touchdowns . Graduate Student Lexington Joseph has also rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
FIU will have an advantage on the offensive side of the ball as the UTEP defense has struggled, ranking eighth in the ten-team conference allowing 443.3 yards per game. If there is a moment for the FIU rush offense to thrive, it would be on Wednesday against the ninth-ranked rush defense.
Expect Jenkins and his crop of receivers to struggle a bit as UTEP has the second-best pass defense in Conference USA. Quarterbacks average 207.8 yards per game.
No-Fly Zone at FIU?
One of the most improved positions for FIU has been the defensive backs. Amongst CUSA, they rank first in passing defense and are the fifth-best overall defense this season. The Panthers have the third most interceptions in Conference USA. CJ Christian has taken the biggest step as he has 46 total tackles, fifth most in Conference USA.
Within the last two games, FIU has had a goal line stop, the first one against Louisiana Tech causing a turnover on downs and the second one forcing a fumble.
"They're rising," said MacIntyre. "They're not just saying, hey, they're down here, they're going to score. They have a great mentality. Their physical, really good punch in the football by CJ (Christian) and Giovanni (Davis) and it was a heck of a play. That was exciting to see there. We always say that they're never in until they're in. Just keep playing. You never know what's going to happen. That's happened two weeks in a row and I'm pretty sure that we have other opportunities to have that happen as the year goes along."
Two quarterback system for UTEP continues
Although there usually is an announced starting quarterback, both play a significant amount. Austin Peay transfer Skyler Locklear won the starting job coming out of camp and right before the Sam Houston State game, redshirt junior Cade McConnell was announced as the starting quarterback.
FIU is familiar with McConnell, who made his first collegiate start against the Panthers and completed 11 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns. This season, the Miners quarterback has thrown for 540 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The original starter, Skyler Locklear has thrown for 792 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Despite some struggles and constant turnover at the position, the Miners rank fifth in pass offense, averaging 225.5 passing yards per game and have thrown for ten touchdowns. Between both quarterbacks, they have a 61.2% completion percentage.
"Both have done some good things," said MacIntyre. "Watching him (McConnell) and Locklear. They both understand the offense. They both are not confused on what's going on. They're getting the ball out, doing different things with the offense, and understand the choice routes they run on the outside and then the different quick game things they're doing. All the quick throws. They've been doing a good job there."
