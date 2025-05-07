Week One For FIU Football Already Producing Storylines
The Willie Simmons-led Panthers will take the field against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Friday, August 29, with the start time yet to be determined. Although we find ourselves a couple of months away from that game, storylines for that contest are already popping up.
For starters, Willie Simmons, who was the former head coach at Florida A&M, posted a 4-2 record against Bethune-Cookman, FAMU's rivals. After losing his first two matchups against the Wildcats, he rallied to win four straight.
On a recent podcast, Simmons spoke about the importance of rivalry games, even noting Bethune-Cookman. He jokingly said that he cannot say the school's name, given his history against the Wildcats.
For Simmons, this will be his first-ever game as head coach of FIU. He would be the third head coach to win their first game with the program. In 2002, Don Strock defeated St. Peter's and most recently, Mike MacIntyre defeated Bryant in 2022.
FIU has struggled against FCS opponents as of late, keeping games closer than they should be. The last time they truly blew out an FCS team came in 2021, defeating Long Island by a final score of 48-10. Last season, the Panthers fell to Monmouth by a final of 45-42.
A comfortable win against an FCS opponent would be refreshing and the first time in program history that FIU defeated Bethune-Cookman, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Last season, the Wildcats posted a 2-10 record. They haven't had a winning record since 2019 and their highest win total since then was in 2023, going 3-9. They are looking to bounce back and that begins in Miami against FIU.
One key storyline not just in week one, but throughout the whole season is FIU seeing former players on new teams. That begins with quarterback Amari Jones, who made five appearances last season. He completed seven passes for 101 yards, one touchdown and interception. He was also used in a variety of designed quarterback draws. Jones transferred to Bethune-Cookman following the 2024 season.
The Wildcats have their starter from last season, Cam'Ron Ramson, returning. He completed 164 passes for 1,844 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones will have to compete for the starting job, which he could potentially win. It would be an interesting matchup as Jones backed up current FIU starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins last season. Jones was with the program since 2022 and transferred out following the 2024 season.