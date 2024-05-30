Week One Game Between FIU Panthers and Indiana Hoosiers Set for Big Ten Network
On Thursday, FIU announced their week one kick-off date against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game will take place on Saturday, August 31st at 3:30 pm EST and the game will be aired on the Big Ten Network.
This will mark the fourth meeting between these two teams. The Panthers are an all-time 0-3 against the Hoosiers. Their last matchup came in 2018 in Miami. The Panthers lost by a final score of 38-28.
Last season, the Hoosiers went 3-9, only defeating one Power Four opponent. Indiana is now under the direction of former James Maddison head coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana parted ways with Tom Allen in the offseason.
For FIU, this is will be their first national television game of the 2024 season. They will have five total: three on CBS Sports Network (Liberty, UTEP, New Mexico State), and one on ESPNU (Sam Houston).