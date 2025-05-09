What Does FIU's Quarterback Room Look Like in 2025
Led by Keyone Jenkins, FIU may have one of the deeper quarterback rooms not just in Conference USA in 2025, but in the program's history. Four out of the five quarterbacks in this room have starter potential with certain skills that can put them over the top.
Keyone Jenkins
Going into year three, Jenkins finds himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the conference and more or less a top 10-15 quarterback in the Group of Five.
Jenkins is coming off a sophomore season where he completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He finished fourth amongst the conference in completions, third in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns and first in quarterback efficiency.
The biggest improvement for Jenkins throughout his time at FIU has been his arm strength, and that starts with the amount of muscle he's gained. He came in weighing in at 175 and is currently at 193 going into his junior season. Going into his second season, he noted that the amount of weight he gained allowed him to improve on arm strength.
Decision making is something that was a work in progress early on. In week three of the 2024 season, Jenkins blamed himself for the Shula Bowl loss against Florida Atlantic. He threw for three interceptions. After that game, he never had a multi-interception game, going from 11 picks in 2023 to eight in 2024, certainly an improvement.
The final standout tool that Jenkins has is his ability to extend plays. Although he may not be the quickest quarterback in the conference, he moves very well. We saw plenty of this throughout the 2024 season. Along with the help of his offensive line, this skill was a big reason why he was the least-sacked quarterback in the conference last season.
Joe Pesansky
This was an interesting get for the Panthers at the time given that Pesansky, a transfer from Holy Cross, was the starting quarterback for them and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Last season, Pesansky completed 176 passes for 2,399 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished his time there throwing for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. Pesansky finished third in the Patriot League in passing yards and second in both touchdown passes and quarterback efficiency.
Pesansky brings a veteran presence in the quarterback room. Not that Jenkins wasn't a good presence, but someone who has more colligate experience than Jenkins never hurts to have.
FIU lacked overall experience in their quarterback room last season. Aside from Jenkins and Haden Carlson, the rest of the quarterbacks had yet to take a snap in an actual game. This time, FIU goes into a similar situation, but Jenkins' backup will potentially be another quarterback with significant starting experience.
Clayton Dees
Dees, who signed with FIU out of high school ahead of the 2024 season, is someone the current coaching staff is very high on. In his time at Palmetto Senior High, he completed 230 passes for 3,528 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Last season, Dees did not get on the field for FIU. This spring, head coach Willie Simmons noted that Dees will be the Panthers' backup quarterback, but with Pesansky coming over, that may be put on hold as the competition for that spot develops.
Standing at 6'2," 192 pounds, Dees is a more pass-heavy quarterback with the ability to move well within the pocket and has a strong ability to extend plays. He's surrounded by a coaching staff that thinks highly on him and had interest in him even prior to making the move to FIU.
Christian Langford
The first incoming freshman that this FIU coaching staff signed is Christian Langford, the Langston Hughes High School product. In his senior high school season alone, he completed 175 passes for 3,253 yards, 38 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Langford's speed stands out right away. A current track and field star at his school, currently on his way to competing in the state championships.
There may be certain packages set up for someone like Langford to take advantage of his speed right away. FIU will have four games to use Langford to preserve his redshirt status.