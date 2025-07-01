Where Keyone Jenkins Ranks on FIU All-Time QB Lists
FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins is going into his third season with the program, but first under head coach Willie Simmons. While Jenkins has risen to the occasion individually, the Panthers are 8-16 with no postseason berths in the last two years.
Once Jenkins takes a snap on August 29 against Bethune-Cookman, he will be the first quarterback since Alex McGough (2014-17) to begin three consecutive seasons at FIU as the starting quarterback. McGough did start all four seasons at FIU as well before beginning a professional career.
Through two seasons in college, Jenkins has completed 382 passes for 4,971 yards, 33 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Below is where the junior quarterback ranks all-time among FIU quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The Panthers begin the season on August 29 against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
Passing Yards (Single Season) - Tenth All-Time (2023, 2414 yards) and Seventh All-Time (2024, 2557 yards)
Passing TD (Single Season) - Second All-Time (2024, 22 TDs)
Passing Yards (Career) - Sixth All-Time, 4,971 yards
Passing TD (Career) - Fifth, 33 TDs
Passing Attempts (Career) - Sixth, 636 Attempts
Completions (Career) - Sixth All-Time, 382 Completions
Completion Percentage (Career) - Fourth All-Time, 60.0%
Yards Per Completion (Career) - Third All-Time, 13.01 YPC